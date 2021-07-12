Bloober Team clarifies ‘Silent Hill’ rumours

Following rumours that Bloober Team is working on a new Silent Hill game thanks to a collaboration with Konami, the developer has clarified any news regarding potential future projects.

In a statement to IGN, Bloober CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski explained that “online speculations based on outdated or incomplete information can often lead to strange theories among gamers.”

The rumours began after the recent discovery of EU funding applications from the studio for numerous codenamed projects including H20, Black, and Dum Spiro, with many fans and anonymous sources speculating that at least one of these titles could be a new Silent Hill project.

After the speculation grew, Gawlikowski has come out to explain that neither of the latter two projects exists right now. “After numerous iterations of Dum Spiro, we’ve concluded we can’t at the moment deliver it in a form that is appropriately sensitive to the topic and commercially viable at the same time. In short, Dum Spiro is no longer in active development at the moment,” he explained, before pointing out that the “initial idea for Black has also been shelved”.

Black was expected to be a first-person project set in medieval Europe encountering alien attacks while Dum Spiro was a horror game set in a World War Two Jewish-Polish ghetto.

In the case of H20, that later became Layers of Fear 2, so no sign of Silent Hill there either.

However, there is still some slim hope as the statement doesn’t actually confirm nor deny a Silent Hill collaboration is in the works, with Gawlikowski explaining that the studio is working on “two active internal projects” with one in the production phase and one in the pre-production phase.

He noted that both will be bigger in scope than The Medium but didn’t go into further detail about what’s involved other than explaining that “neither…is based on themes or premises that have been circulating online in the last days.”

Konami and Bloober Team has previously announced plans to partner on new projects with Bloober Team focused on horror-themed games.