‘Bloodborne’ and ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ top most played PlayStation Now games

Sony has confirmed the most played games across its PlayStation Now streaming service for Spring 2021.

As confirmed via Sony Interactive Entertainment senior manager of games services content Adam Michel (via the PlayStation blog), data was calculated from March 1, 2021 to June 1, 2021 to reveal which games received the most activity during this period.

It should be noted that the cloud gaming subscription service is available across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, with the console and PC platforms split up for the rankings.

Marvel’s Avengers topped the group for PS4 and PS5 players, potentially showing some light at the end of the tunnel for a game that has been besieged with issues since launch.

Horizon Zero Dawn then followed in second, before Call of Duty: Black Ops III secured third position. F1 2020 and WWE 2K19 then rounded out the list at fourth and fifth respectively.

When it comes to PlayStation Now on PC, Bloodborne beat out all competition to earn top spot for the three month period. Horizon was forced to settle for second yet again, with The Last of Us then grabbing third position. Fourth went to Marvel’s Avengers while Detroit: Become Human just did enough to make it into the rankings at fifth.

Last month it was revealed that Shaun Escayg, who worked as the writer and creative director on Marvel’s Avengers, has now left the studio to join developer Naughty Dog.

Meanwhile, after several rumours began to surface surrounding a Bloodborne PC and PS5 remaster, new information looks to have debunked this from happening.