‘Bloodborne PSX’ demake is available now

LWMedia has released a retro demake of FromSoftware’s Bloodborne that reimagines the game as a title on the original PlayStation console.

Bloodborne PSX is available now via itch.io. The game’s description explains that players will be able to “Travel to the gothic Victorian city of Yharnam, whose blood-soaked roads are filled with unspeakable terrors hidden behind every corner.”

“Wield over 10 unique hunter weapons using the Strategic Action Combat system to vanquish your foes. Dodge incoming attacks with your hunter’s quick step ability, parry enemies with your quicksilver firearm, and transform your trick weapon to tailor your loadout for any encounter in this new, next generation 3D experience that blends RPG and Action in a way you’ve been seen before. Only one question remains: Can you survive the night?”

BloodbornePSX: NOW AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ➡️Get it here: https://t.co/40oWAplt4y Thank you for the support over the 13 month dev period. It means so much to me💜 ➡️Discord: https://t.co/kzxCUCCn44

➡️Extended Launch Trailer: https://t.co/qUn6qLdkhi#BloodbornePSX #Demake pic.twitter.com/FTxl8YlFVC — 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️‍⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) January 31, 2022

The author states that FromSoftware, Sega, and SECA are not affiliated with the project in any way. Bloodborne PSX is free for anyone interested in trying it out.

Last October, the developer shared a thread breaking down some of the different elements seen in the game, including adding an ‘adventure game’ style camera for investigating the abandoned doll, explaining, “this is the player’s first impression of her, and she’s too low resolution when viewed from the default camera,” adding they might reuse the camera for other investigative moments in the game.

Bloodborne PSX has been a solo developer project since 2017, when they first started posting videos. After sharing more progress videos earlier this year, the creator said that experienced Bloodborne hunters would find that the overall playtime for the final game “will be double that on a casual play through”.

