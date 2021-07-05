‘Bloodhunt’ tech specs now recommend beefier graphics cards and SSD

Sharkmob has changed the system requirements for its upcoming battle royale with vampires, meaning an SSD is now recommended to play Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

This weekend saw Bloodhunt receive its first Closed Alpha, letting registered players get a look at the upcoming free-to-play battle royale.

The original minimum specifications on Steam for Bloodhunt listed an Nvidia GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590, but this has now been updated to suggest players will need either a GTX 1070 or an RX 5600 graphics card. A note also lists an SSD as “strongly recommended” (thanks TheGamer), and that 20GB of space is required.

A solid-state drive, otherwise known as an SSD, is a faster version of a regular HDD that is used for storage. Thanks to a lack of moving components, these drives tend to much faster than regular mechanical storage drives, with the tradeoff of being more expensive to buy.

Luke Shaw of NME recently got a hands-on with a previous early build of Bloodhunt, and wrote ” It’s a strange proposition on paper, but in play it really works.” and in particular praised the movement which sees players” scurrying up beautiful European facades, sneaking up underneath other players, as well as behind them and from above them”

In other battle royale news, Apex Legends was taken offline on Independence Day by hackers who were direct players to a website created to raise awareness of the ongoing issues that have plagued the Titanfall community since 2019.

Respawn Entertainment was able to implement a same-day fix, at the expense of time off during a national holiday.

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds also received a brand new cinematic trailer for its Tageo update which featured Train to Busan American actor Don Lee jumping out of cargo planes and driving retro cars around.