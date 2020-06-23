‘Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2’ has been announced

A sequel to Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon has announced and is coming soon to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The game was announced during the New Game+ Expo showcase, but no specific release date was revealed.

Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon was originally a companion piece to the Kickstarter project Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night. The game is presented with an 8-bit art style and is reminiscent of classic games such as Castlevania. With the sequel, it aims to bring a modern playability to its retro game style.

The reveal trailer is introduced by creator Koji Igarashi, in which he explains how he’s happy the first game received a positive critical reception and a decision to make the second game was quickly made.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

The official website has been updated with the game description that reads: “Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the far east who bears a deep grudge against demonkind and the alchemists who summoned them. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster. Each new character adds a variety of gameplay options, abilities, and ways to to complete games’ many stages.”

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night recently hit one million sales and outlined a road map of downloadable content coming to the game over the course of the year. Igarashi stated that “Bloodstained wouldn’t exist without the passion and faith of the many Kickstarter backers who made the game a reality.”