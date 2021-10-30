‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ gets new free DLC

Modern Metroidvania platformer Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has outlined plans for more DLC coming to the game in the near future, including a mystery crossover character.

In a blog post on the game’s official website, developer ArtPlay wrote that, in a change from the previous content roadmap, “our next update will introduce a new playable character to the game.”

While there’s no word on who this playable character will be, ArtPlay said, “we can confirm that this new character is NOT from the world of Bloodstained” and that the studio has been “working closely with a well-known partner to bring their character (and a friend) into the game.”

While the identity of the new playable figure remains shrouded in secrecy for now, it won’t be the last DLC drop the developer has planned for the game. ArtPlay added that “after the playable character is live, we expect the next update to include Chaos Mode with co-op and Vs Mode with multiplayer”.

Whoever they may be, the new character seems to also be something of an apology for delays to previously announced updates to Bloodstained, which ArtPlay says is down to “tackling some technical issues that have slowed down our production timetable”.

Bloodstained was an early Kickstarter success story, hitting $5.5million on the crowdfunding platform back in 2015. Driven by former Konami producer Koji Igarashi, the game was conceived as a spiritual successor to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, bringing the horror-tinged 2D platform action into the 21st century.

The game passed 1million copies sold in June 2020, and a sequel to Bloodstained was confirmed to be in development in May 2021.

