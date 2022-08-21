‘Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night’ is getting a ‘Journey’ crossover

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is set to get yet another crossover, this time with landmark indie adventure game Journey.

The crossover will add a new area to Bloodstained’s castle, called the Tunnels. This area is inspired by the visual design of Journey and will require exploration and shard abilities to traverse. At the end of the Tunnels, the player will face the guardian of the area. After defeating the beast, players will receive a Journey-inspired equipable item.

In order to access this new area, the player must have already defeated Gebel and unlocked the Den of Behemoths. The doorway within the castle will be marked on the map and will be accessible once the above conditions have been met. In addition to the crossover, there are some minor bug fixes being patched in with the 1.4 update.

The castle reveals more secrets! A new boss area inspired by Journey, the award-winning game from @thatgamecompany will emerge on August 23rd. Explore the new area and defeat the Guardian Dragon to win your prize. Read all the details on our blog: https://t.co/nY9LR4WRdZ pic.twitter.com/dy5njzQmeq — Bloodstained: RotN (@SwordOrWhip) August 19, 2022

Bloodstained is a metroidvania released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019, developed by Japanese studio ArtPlay and published by 505 Games. Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is no stranger to crossovers, having previously done one with Child Of Light. This crossover allows players to play as Child Of Light protagonist Aurora in the game.

Journey, meanwhile, is a visual adventure game originally released for PlayStation 3 back in 2012. It’s been ported to PlayStation 4 and PC in the intervening years. Journey has not been ported to the Nintendo Switch however, making the crossover the first time the title has come to the portable in any capacity.

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night update 1.4, which features the Journey crossover, will be released on August 23.

