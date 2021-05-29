‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ sequel revealed to be in development

A sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is in development, according to information from publisher 505 Games.

The information comes from a fiscal year 2020/2021 presentation from 505 Games which was discovered by Gematsu. A slide of Bloodstained information notes that the game sold more than 1million copies worldwide, and had earned a total of £25million in sales.

The slide also states that the game has a “second version in development”. The term ‘second version’ is also mentioned on the following slide for cyberpunk action game Ghostrunner, which had a sequel announced earlier this month.

Bloodstained was originally released in 2019, after a successful Kickstarter campaign led by former Castlevania developer Koji Igarashi. It is considered a spiritual successor to the series, specifically following the mould of the the 1997 PlayStation game, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

As a result of the large Kickstarter success the game received multiple updates and revisions in the years following its release. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, an 8-bit style companion game to the original release also got a sequel in June 2020. The game focuses more on a traditional NES-era Castlevania experience, with a focus on platforming and linear progression.

In other news, SEGA recently held a 30th anniversary celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog, where they announced new titles. The first of which was Sonic Colours Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 release is set for launch on September 7, and will feature voice actor Roger Craig Smith reprising his role as Sonic.

The stream also saw the announcement of a mystery Sonic game with a prospective release date of 2022. No other information about the title was given, beyond a short teaser of Sonic running through a lush environment.

The also revealed that the character will be popping up in Two Point Hospital, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Videogame and even Lost Judgment, which is adding a fully playable version of the obscure 90s fighting game Sonic The Fighters.