‘Bomb Rush Cyberfunk’ coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – the Jet Set Radio inspired skating adventure from Team Reptile – is coming to Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive.

During Nintendo’s Indie World Stream, developers announced this afternoon that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be a Nintendo exclusive when it launches next year, sometime in 2022.

Described as a “graffiti-action-adventure”, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk tasks players with grinding and graffitiing their way to becoming an All City King – one of the game’s legendary graffiti artists.

“Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, 1 second per second of advanced funk style,” says the official description over on Steam. “Start your own cypher and dance, tag, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis.”

Throughout your quest, you’ll recruit a crew of playable characters, perform some cool combos spray paint your way to greatness. But you’ll have to avoid a few brushes with the law, too.

Heavily inspired by the SEGA classic Jet Set Radio, the game will also feature some familiar funky beats, including some new tracks from Hideki Naganuma – known for his work on Jet Set Radio.

Of course, the graphical style will feel very familiar, too – taking plenty of inspiration from the classic Dreamcast game released back in 2000.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk developers announced that the game would come to “all relevant platforms” in 2022. But now, we know it will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, at least at launch.

