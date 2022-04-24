‘Borderlands 3’ finally adds cross-play support for PlayStation consoles

Three years after Gearbox released Borderlands 3, the game is finally receiving cross-play with PlayStation consoles.

Gearbox’s most recent release, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, arrived with cross-play that supports all platforms, including PlayStation. So it is no surprise that the company’s previous title will soon receive the same support.

When Borderlands 3 was released in 2019, it supported cross-play for all of the platforms it released on, excluding Sony’s PlayStation consoles. This decision appears to have been made on Sony’s end, but now that is changing.

During Gearbox’s keynote address at PAX East, it was announced that Borderlands 3 cross-play for PlayStation consoles would arrive this spring.

ICYMI, #Borderlands 3 is getting full crossplay across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC later this Spring! Keep an eye out for the exact date soon. pic.twitter.com/Elvp1r9HeV — Borderlands (@Borderlands) April 22, 2022

While many titles offer crossplay between PlayStation and other consoles, it appears that Sony was charging developers for the feature. During the Epic vs Apple trial last year, documents revealed that Sony charged developers based on the popularity of a game on the PlayStation Network and would calculate costs to offset the potential revenue loss.

However, now that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Borderlands 3 both support PlayStation crossplay, it appears that a new deal has been established, or Sony has dropped the charges for allowing crossplay on its platforms.

Gearbox has recently announced that it will be releasing a new narrative adventure game set in the Borderlands universe. This will be a sequel to Telltale’s Tales From The Borderlands, released in 2014. The sequel will be developed in the same style as Telltale’s original. However, Telltale themselves will not be involved in the project.

The game is set to release in 2022 and will feature new characters and stories, suggesting it will not be a direct sequel to any game in the Borderlands franchise.

