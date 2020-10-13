‘Borderlands 3’ next-gen patch will arrive on the consoles launch days

2K Games has announced that the previously revealed next-gen patch for Borderlands 3 will arrive day-and-date with the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

Players who own the game will find the patch available on November 10 for Xbox Series X sand Xbox Series S, November 12 for the PS5 in select territories, before a global launch on November 19, in which everyone else will be able to obtain the patch. Borderlands 3’s next-gen upgrade will be free for all owners.

The patch has been designed to take maximum effect of the next-gen consoles. Owners will notice a drastic increase from 30fps to 60fps, adding more fluidity to visceral combat, whilst also running at a full 4K resolution. Additionally, three to four player local co-operative play is also being introduced, in addition to vertical two player co-op. All features will be included in the next-gen patch.

Get ready for a new generation of mayhem! #Borderlands3’s next-gen upgrade will be available day-and-date with Microsoft and Sony’s new consoles. PLUS, players who own the game and a next-gen console can upgrade within the same console family for free! 👀 https://t.co/eyEBNrFnO8 pic.twitter.com/pKDuFCrHEP — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) October 13, 2020

A new episode of The Borderlands Show is expected to air on October 29 at 5pm BST at the Borderlands Twitch channel, and will bring some new news.

Borderlands 3 joins numerous games that will be introducing free upgrades for next-gen owners. For Honor was recently announced to be joining a catalogue of games to be making the jump, alongside other titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dead By Daylight, and Doom Eternal.

While many companies are embracing the idea of providing free upgrades, others are refusing to do so. 505 Games revealed that Control would not be getting a free upgrade, and Insomniac Games dropped a convoluted statement as to why Marvel’s Spider-Man will also not be gaining a free upgrade path.