‘Borderlands’ and ‘XCOM’ feature in the new 2K Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle has returned with the Game Together bundle, in collaboration with Borderlands and XCOM publisher 2K, with proceeds going towards relief efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Like other bundles, the Game Together bundle features a pay-what-you-want system that unlocks different games depending on the price. For just US$1 or more, buyers will receive 2012 FPS The Darkness II, the 2004 remake of Sid Meier’s Pirates! as well as third-person shooter Spec Ops: The Line.

Classics such as Civilization III: Complete and Bioshock: The Collection can be unlocked by paying more than the average (which at the time of writing is US$11.87). Also included are NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 and The Golf Club 2019.

The highest tier, which is US$20 or more, features the Borderlands: Game Of The Year Enhanced edition (including all original DLC), Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and the complete edition of XCOM: Enemy Unknown. The tier also includes NBA 2K20 and WWE 2K20. Check out the entire deal at the official Humble Bundle website.

2K will donate all its proceeds from the bundle towards the International Medical Corps, a global non-profit organisation helping to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All games in the bundle are also available for redemption on Steam for PC, as well as some for Mac and Linux.

The Game Together bundle follows Humble Bundle’s Conquer COVID-19 bundle from earlier this month, which featured US$1,000 worth of content for just US$30. For that bundle, the proceeds went towards organisations such as Doctors Without Borders, Partners In Health, International Rescue Committee and Direct Relief.

Last month, Gamedev.world released the GDC Relief bundle to help those affected by the cancellation of its Game Developers Conference (GDC) due to COVID-19. The package included access to indie games and content from over 165 developers.