Brembo is the official braking partner for ‘Gran Turismo 7’

Gran Turismo 7 is the upcoming PlayStation exclusive racing simulator from developer Polyphony Digital. Earlier this week, it was announced that Brembo, an Italian brake manufacturer, will be the official braking systems partner of the game. Players will upgrade to Brembo brakes from the sport range in the game’s tuning shop.

As well as cars featuring Brembo brake discs, the race tracks will feature Brembo branding to remind players of the partnership.

“We are particularly proud to deliver the uniqueness of Brembo braking systems to the Gran Turismo series,” says Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s chief executive officer. “From the asphalt of the track, the performance and design of our systems have now become part of the virtual world of Gran Turismo 7. Our ambition is to further enhance the gaming experience, just as the driving experience does in reality.”

Player customisation is an integral aspect of any racing game, especially street racing ones like those in the Need For Speed series. This is something Gran Turismo director and Polyphony Digital CEO, Kazunori Yamauchi, is familiar with.

“Even before we released our first Gran Turismo, Brembo was a hero brand to me,” he said. “As a street racer back then, I had often struggled with the brakes fading. This was because most production cars at the time, excluding a very select few, were not equipped with brakes that matched the power and weight of the car. I always found Brembo to be reliable on the circuit, and as a result, always had a connection with the brand.”

Before the iconic Gran Turismo series, Yamauchi developed Motor Toon Grand Prix, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first major in-house project for the PlayStation.

In other Gran Turismo news, all regional variations of the newest game, set to launch off the start line on March 4, 2022, will cost the same amount. The game will also require a constant internet connection to be playable, even if you just want to play the single-player campaign.