Brewster finally returns to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

Nintendo has shared a teaser of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ next update, which will include fan-favourite Brewster and his café, The Roost.

Fans have long been asking after the pigeon, who was conspicuously absent from New Horizons, and were quick to share their joy when this week’s Nintendo Direct revealed his comeback.

Although some coped with the news better than others:

Although few details were revealed, the museum location of Brewster’s café, The Roost, was shown alongside a teaser for a dedicated Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct in October. The date for this has not yet been announced.

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future. pic.twitter.com/IXuZtR1fkh — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 23, 2021

Brewster has historically worked alongside Blathers in the Museum, but in Animal Crossing: New Leaf he was given a coffee shop of his own. Judging by the images shown in the teaser, The Roost will be positioned back where it was in Wild World and City Folk.

Although updates have been slow of late, an online exhibition recently launched exploring the thoughts, feelings and experiences of Animal Crossing: New Horizons players during the pandemic.

“The game became a vital space for maintaining creativity, social connections and a sense of routine during an uncertain time,” reads a post explaining the exhibition.

“The Animal Crossing Diaries records the diverse ways players interact with the game during the COVID-19 pandemic. It documents how players create their own meaningful experiences through the game.”

