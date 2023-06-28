This free browser game lets you play Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s cancelled cage fight

A cancelled cage fight between Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg can finally happen, thanks to this new browser game.

The tech billionaires’ rivalry started on social media when Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiu-jitsu, to a cage fight.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” said Musk on Twitter, with Zuckerberg responding via Instagram Stories to say: “Send me location.”

Now, WrestleBros developer Blue Wizard has created Zuck v Musk — a 2D wrestling game featuring the pair coming to blows.

The game was created by Bejeweled designer and Plants vs Zombies creative director Jason Kapalka.

It’s essentially a re-skinned version of WrestleBros, with players able to choose between Musk and Zuckerberg before beating down the other with classic wrestling moves, including piledrivers and flying elbows.

The controls are simple — position yourself with the arrow keys and hammer the space bar to deliver a volley of punches. When your opponent is down, go wild with the spacebar once more or jump in the air while attacking to deliver some fun aerial moves — you can even bounce off the ropes for some added flair.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and Meta, seems to be up for the bizarre fight as Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge. “The story speaks for itself,” they claimed, adding that Zuckerberg was not joking when he accepted the challenge.

Musk responded by tweeting a proposed location for the fight: “Vegas Octagon.”

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

However, it’s unlikely Musk and Zuckerbeg’s proposed cage match will come to pass — last week, Elon Musk’s mother stepped in and “cancelled the fight“.

