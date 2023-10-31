‘Buffy’ star Sarah Michelle Gellar to judge ‘Diablo 4’ vampire hunting contest

Sarah Michelle Gellar has announced the start of a “vampire hunters wanted” contest in Diablo 4, and she is the official judge presiding over the most impressive vampire kills.

Season Of Blood introduced an invasion of ravenous vampires into Sanctuary, offering Diablo 4 players the opportunity to acquire vampiric powers as they kill scores of these undead.

In the promotional video, Gellar leaned into one of her most famous roles, Buffy Summers from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, to advise fans on how they should take down the vampires of Diablo 4. Check it out below:

Think you can hunt vampires with the best? 🦇 Use #DiabloHunters and tag us in a video showcasing your undead slaying skills and you could win some killer loot. More info: https://t.co/eRe0FP7hm5 pic.twitter.com/SEvARGP77B — Diablo (@Diablo) October 30, 2023

The three winners of the contest will receive “a prize package consisting of a letter signed by Gellar, a digital code redeemable for $500 USD (£411) of Blizzard Battle.net Balance, and a box containing assorted vampire hunter props”.

To enter, players must post a public video of their vampire kill skills on Instagram, TikTok or X/Twitter with the hashtag “#DiabloHunters” and a tag for the official Diablo account on that same social platform.

“Whether it’s the clever use of garlic or other unconventional talents, true Vampire Hunters are encouraged to get creative in their vampire hunting auditions,” read the press release.

“All have the potential to be hunters, but there can only be the Chosen Three, who will be personally selected by Gellar.”

The contest is open now and will end this Thursday (November 2). The official rules of the contest are available to read here.

Earlier this year, Gellar argued that superhero films and shows with an all or mostly female cast are still seeing obstacles to their success.

“Genre is where women can really succeed and hold an audience. Every time a Marvel movie tries to do a female cast, it just gets torn apart,” she said in an interview with The Guardian.

“Unfortunately, audiences weren’t as accepting. There’s still this mentality of ‘the male superhero’, this very backwards way of thinking.”

