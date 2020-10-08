‘Bugsnax’ will be a PS5 launch title, also coming to PS4 and PC

Bugsnax will be releasing later this year and also set to be a PS5 launch title, developer Young Horses has announced.

The game will launch on November 12 for the PS5, alongside a PS4 and PC release via the Epic Games Store. For territories where the PS5 is not set to release until November 19, Bugsnax will be available day one.

To signal the game’s release date, the developer has also announced that the game has gone gold. You can see the full tweet below:

🥇The snax are out of the bag.🥇 ✨Bugsnax✨will launch November 12th on PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store!🍓🐛 pic.twitter.com/LS3u2nfCNT — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) October 8, 2020

Alongside the game’s release date announcement, the developer has also released a video introducing the voice cast for the game. Many industry famous voice actors are revealed to be joining the game including Yuri Lowenthal from Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Fred Tatasciore from Overwatch fame.

Check out the full video below:

The game tasks players to explore Snaktooth Island to investigate the disappearance of Elizabert Megafig. Across the course of the games, multiple inhabitants will ask for assistance in a variety of missions involving mysterious food-based animals known as Bugsnax. Gameplay will consist of exploring, researching and capturing the numerous creatures that roam the island.

Bugsnax joins a long list of titles coming to the PS5 on launch day. The two biggest first-party hitters will be Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls. Joining them both will be a selection of third-party titles including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Dirt 5 and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Numerous games will also be playable through backwards compatibility, such as Cyberpunk 2077, which launches the following week on November 19.