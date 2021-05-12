Crossplay in ‘Destiny 2’ was accidentally enabled last night

Bungie accidentally enabled the upcoming Destiny 2 crossplay feature early during the launch of Season Of The Splicer last night (May 12).

Crossplay is a feature which allows players to team up online regardless of which console they play on. Most video games limit online activity to players on the same console, but crossplay removes those barriers.

Bungie announced the feature in February, with a release window of later this year. It’s likely that Bungie plans to release the feature in August, which is when the next season is scheduled to release.

The Verge’s senior editor Tom Warren confirmed that the feature was live in a video on Twitter. In the video, Tom successfully entered a Crucible game between PC and Google Stadia players.

I can confirm Destiny 2 crossplay has been enabled. This is a crucible game between Google Stadia and PC players 👍 pic.twitter.com/muspTba7Aw — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 12, 2021

Cozmo, the lead community manager at Bungie, later confirmed that their team was aware of the feature. Bungie plans to take crossplay offline later this week with a fix, but in the meantime, Cozmo encouraged players to try it.

Destiny 2’s crossplay feature was accidentally turned on during the launch of new season. Season Of The Splicer is the 14th Destiny 2 season, and features a new 6v6 matchmade mode, new activities and weapons, and the launch of the transmog system.

Season Of The Splicer launched yesterday (May 11) at 6pm BST, although it left fans disappointed when they couldn’t connect to the game’s servers. Bungie had to temporarily turn the servers off for maintenance in order to get the game running.

