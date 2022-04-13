Bungie announces fully remote positions as it goes “digital first”

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced a series of fully remote positions as it pivots to digital working.

The studio has confirmed it is now approved to hire remote workers in Washington, California, Oregon, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina and Texas, with more states coming soon. Remote jobs working on Destiny 2 as well as an unannounced project are currently being advertised.

“Over the past two years, we have redefined how we work at Bungie,” said CEO Pete Parsons. “The transition to work-from-home wasn’t easy, but the results speak for themselves. Today, it’s clear that a digital-first workplace isn’t the future of work — it is already here, and we are all in.”

“There seems to be a lot of anxiety over some studios mandating workers to return to the office with no mask and no proof of vaccination,” said community manager Liana Ruppert in a tweet.

“As someone immune-comprised, I understand how that can make you feel. I encourage you to fight against that, but if not heard Bungie has kept us in the loop throughout the process. While there is the option to go into the office (proof of vax and a health screening is required and provided), largely there has not been pressure to do so.”

Earlier this month, Activision Blizzard announced that “effective immediately, we are lifting our vaccine mandate for all US employees”, with all staff required to return to offices in June.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen businesses and other indoor venues across the US lift vaccine requirements, and we feel it is important to align our site protocols with local guidance,” Activision Blizzard executive Brian Bulatao said in a company wide email.

Three days later, following staff-led protests, the company reversed its decision with individual studios now allowed to create their own rules about working from home.

In other news, Vicarious Visions, the studio behind recent remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Crash Bandicoot, has officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment.

The studio has confirmed that its development team will remain working in Albany, New York but are now solely focused on creating Blizzard games. The name Vicarious Visions will no longer be used.