Bungie brings five old raids back to ‘Destiny 2’ for a limited time

Five old raids have returned to Bungie’s multiplayer first-person shooter Destiny 2 for a limited amount of time.

The raids are playable from now until September 22, as part of the game’s Moments Of Triumph event. The five raids that have been brought back are Leviathan, Eater Of Worlds, Spire Of Stars, Scourge Of The Past and Crown Of Sorrows. The news was announced via the Destiny 2 website.

Watch the trailer for Moments Of Triumph below.

Part of the Moments Of Triumph event revolves around the five fan favourite raids, as a way for players to celebrate their favourite raids from the past. The reward lockouts for each of these raids have been removed, allowing players to farm these raids for unique rewards as much as they can before the launch of the Beyond Light expansion.

Raids in Destiny 2 are six-player events that go beyond the game’s usual mechanics of running and gunning. Most raids are complicated puzzles that require intense focus and coordination from all six team members.

Beyond Light will kick off Destiny 2’s content roll-out for the next three years, as Bungie has announced that it currently has no plans for a sequel and will instead continue building upon the foundations of Destiny 2. Game director Luke Smith stated that “we don’t want to start from scratch and build a sequel”.

Two more expansions were also unveiled: The Witch Queen, which is due to release in 2021, and Lightfall scheduled for release in 2022.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future.