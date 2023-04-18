Bungie has “irrefutable evidence” a well-known ‘Destiny 2’ streamer was behind recent leaks

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has claimed it has “irrefutable evidence” that a content creator – believed to be Ekuegan Teko-Agbo – was responsible for leaking news of upcoming Destiny 2 content.

Earlier in the month, screenshots of a limited-access Bungie presentation were leaked – revealing details on a number of new content and changes coming to the game in Season 21.

Last week, Bungie acknowledged these leaks came from “confidential summits” that the studio presents to some of Destiny 2‘s content creators.

Breaches of this trust could result in our inability to hold more summits. We take these breaches extremely seriously and are taking actions to reinforce our policies with those invited to these internal meetings. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) April 14, 2023

“Breaches of this trust could result in our inability to hold more summits,” wrote Bungie. “We take these breaches extremely seriously and are taking actions to reinforce our policies with those invited to these internal meetings.”

While Bungie did not name its suspect, well-known streamer Ekuegan has come forward to acknowledge he was banned for allegedly leaking images from one of Bungie’s summits.

People ask why did I quit? I am banned During Grand Master Season , I am forced to quit and I have to let my audience know. People put two & two together from their statement. You basically wanted me to be witch hunted because you think I am guilty. But you preach Positivity — G1 EK (@Ekuegan) April 17, 2023

However, the content creator has denied being involved in the leaks and claimed Bungie made a “huge mistake” in finding him responsible. As for Bungie, today (April 18) the studio issued its “final communication” on the ruling.

We are very disappointed to have learned this information and wish that things had gone differently with this person. We do not take these actions lightly, and we are confident in our decision. This is our final communication on the matter. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) April 18, 2023

“Our Security and Legal teams have reviewed irrefutable evidence, including video recordings, verified messages, and images demonstrating a pattern over time that confirm the same individual shared confidential information from Community Summits spanning multiple years,” wrote Bungie.

“We are very disappointed to have learned this information and wish that things had gone differently with this person,” the studio continued. “We do not take these actions lightly, and we are confident in our decision.”

As reported by Forbes, leaked images matched watermarked screenshots from Ekuegan’s PC, although the streamer has suggested he has been framed. On Twitter, Ekuegan has also suggested that Bungie’s decision not to pursue legal action is proof that he is innocent.

So why aren’t they suing? Think for yourself — G1 EK (@Ekuegan) April 18, 2023

Outside of the leaks, Bungie has not officially shared too much information on what Destiny 2‘s next season will entail.

However, the studio recently admitted that it “missed the mark” with parts of last month’s Lightfall expansion.