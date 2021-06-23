Bungie tells ‘Destiny 2’ dataminers to stop spoiling content

Bungie has warned Destiny 2 players not to buy the elusive new Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem as it’s going to be given away for free – and warns dataminers to stop spoiling the fun.

Over the weekend, Destiny 2 dataminers found the ‘Classy Order’ emblem – a new, unreleased cosmetic item. More importantly, it wasn’t long before they discovered how to unlock it and add it to accounts.

Essentially, an unlock code was found within the data. Adding this to players’ accounts would grant them the new emblem. Dataminers began selling this code to the highest bidders.

Bungie soon stepped in, however, with Senior Community Manager dmg04 updating players about the emblem and pleading with dataminers to stop.

“Dataminers – please stop spoiling content, whether it be story or emblem codes,” he said. “I know it can be exciting to be the first person with cool info, but please respect the fun.”

Destiny Support Team member Drewardo shared the sentiment:

“I can’t begin to describe how bad it makes us feel at Bungie when things are leaked and spoiled,” he said. “We want to excite and delight everyone with our stories and content, and to see them datamined, leaked, or just spoiled really puts a damper on things for us.”

However, some Destiny 2 players have hit back at the studio as the ‘Classy Order’ emblem appeared in the latest public API release.

“If it was supposed to be a secret that you didn’t want ‘spoiled’, then why wasn’t it classified?” asked one Twitter user. “Bungie just released it publicly in the API whose sole purpose is for third parties to use and republish and make things with.”

“You made a public API for third parties to use and make apps with, and you even promote them on their website and literally in the game! Then you go ahead and throw them under the bus saying that they’re ‘spoiling content’???”

The new Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem remains in-game, but players should avoid buying it and wait for the free (and official) giveaway.