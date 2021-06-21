Bungie tells fans not to buy ‘Destiny 2’ emblem code

A senior community manager at Bungie has advised fans not to pay for a new Destiny 2 player emblem.

An in-game emblem known as the Spicy Ramen Coupon was discovered by dataminers looking through Destiny 2′s AP (Application Programming Interface). Some then went on to charge for early access to the emblem, prompting the Bungie community manager to tweet a warning against buying from online sellers.

The tweet asks players not to purchase the Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem from dataminers, emphasizing that “It’s meant to be a free gift on Bungie Day, from us to you.”

Advertisement

The tweet goes on to ask dataminers to stop spoiling content, from story details to emblem codes, stating “I know it can be exciting to be the first person with cool info, but please respect the fun.”

Don't buy the Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem. It's meant to be a free gift on Bungie Day, from us to you. Dataminers – please stop spoiling content, whether it be story or emblem codes. I know it can be exciting to be the first person with cool info, but please respect the fun. — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) June 20, 2021

Bungie Day, which falls on July 7, is an annual event that’s been running since 2007. Special content, such as gamerpics and other in-game items, is made available to download for free across a variety of Bungie games for one day only.

The Spicy Ramen Coupon isn’t the only food based item available to Destiny 2 fans this year. A Destiny branded toaster was announced after a recent charity drive after their goal of raising $777,777 was reached. The toaster can be pre-ordered via the Bungie store for $85 and will ship later this year.

Recently, Resident Evil producer Peter Fabiano left Capcom after 13 years with the company to join Bungie as a production manager.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in gaming news, EA are reported to be reviving a fan favourite established IP. There’s no further details yet but many fans are speculating that sci-fi horror franchise Dead Space could be making a long awaited return. All will be revealed at their upcoming EA Play Live event streaming online on July 22.