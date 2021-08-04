‘Call of Duty 2021’ Vanguard, release date, and everything we know so far

Call of Duty 2021 is officially in development at Sledgehammer Games following on from the critical and commercial success of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and similarly to the vast majority of other titles in the series to date, it’ll stick to a release date schedule targeting the end of the year.

The next Call Of Duty game is still on target for a Q4 2021 release in spite of the various legal and HR issues we’ve been seeing unfold at Activision Blizzard over the past few weeks, and the title has been confirmed as coming to both current and last generation consoles.

But other than a vague release date and the promised World War II setting, what else do we know about the game so far? Here’s what we’ve learned so far about Call of Duty 2021.

Call of Duty 2021 Vanguard

In a Twitter tease showing off the latest operator for Call of Duty Warzone, attentive CoD enthusiasts spotted some hints towards the new game.

Though slightly glitchy and hard to make out, it appears to confirm Call of Duty 2021 will at least have something to do with the word Vanguard – whether that means the game will actually be called Call of Duty Vanguard remains to be seen.

Some of the scrolling Japanese text in this image that repeats a bunch literally says "Vanguard Upcoming" "ヴァンガード 来たる" https://t.co/sXcx4bgZNJ pic.twitter.com/PZNRIk6VUU — eric maynard (@EricMaynardII) August 3, 2021

Call of Duty 2021 release date, platforms and price

Though it has yet to be officially revealed (and we still don’t know the name of the game beyond the codename ‘Vanguard’), Activision noted during its latest earnings report that the title will launch in Q4 2021. That means you can likely expect a release date between October 2022 and December 2022.

During Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2020 earnings call, the publisher confirmed that it has “another strong premium release planned for Q4 in 2021,” which it later confirmed was – indeed – a “new premium Call of Duty release.”

Call of Duty 2021 is powered by Modern Warfare and Warzone’s ‘IW8’ engine, which is supposedly going to make it easier to pair the projects up and make the games more seamless when it comes to integration (thanks, VGC).

Some rumours point to this new game being a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S only release, leaving PS4 and Xbox One behind, but nothing has been confirmed by the publisher or developer to date. Speaking to investors, chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said the company hoped to deliver “a great seamless experience for both current and next-gen console players”, so it’ll likely be a cross-gen release available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.

More details about the new game, and relevant updates that will be tied into the title via Warzone, will apparently be revealed “very soon.”

Call of Duty 2021 – World War 2 setting

According to reports from Modern Warzone – and which were later confirmed by Eurogamer – the Sledgehammer first-person shooter is currently codenamed Vanguard within the publisher and developer. Those reports say that this will potentially be the game’s final title, too.

During the company’s earnings call at the start of August, Activision COO Daniel Alegre said Call of Duty 2021 will have “a [setting] that our fans know and love” and that it will have “an incredible amount of content in development including an extensive live ops schedule”.

Call of Duty 2021 – Campaign, Co-Op and Multiplayer

Call of Duty 2021 will have the traditional three modes: campaign, co-op and multiplayer, as per Daniel Alegre’s comments.

In order to live up to the size and scope of this year’s Call of Duty project, Sledgehammer has expanded to its biggest size as a studio in its history. A lot of this scaling up has been to anticipate “extensive” live service schedule (no doubt following in the foundations laid by the likes of Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare).

Activision president Rob Kostich spoke confidently of the game’s current state of development, saying “it’s a really robust game at launch across all the modes,” adding that the development team has “gotten farther ahead on our live ops planning for supporting the community post-launch.”

Call of Duty 2021 – Warzone

Activision has already started that it plans to merge the game more closely with Warzone – this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that’s seen the game-as-a-service evolve and change with various other CoD releases over the past two years.

The launch of Call of Duty 2021 will also introduce Warzone’s “most significant update” yet, as per Kostich.

The new map, which will take Warzone back to a World War II setting, is said to be the most “ambitious” map the game has seen in its life to date – and even bigger than the iconic Verdansk map. There will also, apparently, be new vehicles added to the game that’ll suit the Pacific setting of the new map (thanks, VGC).