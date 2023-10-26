‘Call of Duty’ announces secret Chase & Status gig to celebrate ‘Modern Warfare 3’ launch

To celebrate the launch of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty and Universal Music announced a secret Chase & Status gig with 25 tickets for fans to win.

Hosted in London, and accordingly titled LDN Calling, Chase & Status and DJ Bou have tasked fans with three missions to complete before October 31.

Every completed mission increases an entrant’s likelihood of winning a ticket, and they will be able to invite a plus one along with them.

All three missions will be released through the mission hub and announced through the band’s and Bou’s social channels.

As well as the opportunity to attend an exclusive concert in a secret location somewhere in London, the event will offer fans the ability to play Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ahead of everyone else. There will also be “multiple surprises linked to Modern Warfare 3 and the Modern Warfare series”.

The Chase & Status gig is scheduled for November 9 and winners will be contacted one week before.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch with iconic Modern Warfare 2 maps like Favela, Rust and Terminal in its multiplayer mode.

However, these have been upgraded for a more modern audience with “the latest visuals, audio, and effects” and the ability to access new areas for a twist on original tactical approaches.

“There’s just something about the audio, the hit markers, the guitar riffs that go off, so that’s all stuff we’ve looked at and brought a modern version to Modern Warfare 3,” said multiplayer creative director Greg Reisdorf in an interview with NME earlier this month.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

