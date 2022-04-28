‘Call Of Duty’ anti-cheat makes normal players invisible to cheaters

Call Of Duty anti-cheat software Ricochet has been updated with more ways to challenge cheating – including a new feature that will turn regular players invisible for anyone using hacks.

In Activision‘s latest Ricochet Anti-Cheat Progress Report, the company has confirmed that Warzone‘s kernel-level anti-cheat driver has been added to Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

As well as bringing Vanguard‘s anti-cheat measures up to speed with Warzone, the update also brings some new features designed to reduce cheating.

One such feature is called Cloaking, which will make regular players appear invisible to anyone caught hacking in a match.

“With Cloaking, players that are detected to be cheating can find themselves unable to see opposing players in the game world. Characters, bullets, even sound from legitimate players will be undetectable to cheaters,” explains the blog.

Genuine players will still have no issue spotting the hacker, allowing them to “dole out in-game punishment” – which translates to killing them.

It’s not the first leg-up that Ricochet has given legitimate players in the fight against hacking. Back in February, Ricochet’s last progress report revealed that hackers will have their ability to damage other players toggled off, meaning everyone else in the lobby will essentially be immune to the hacker.

Concluding the latest blog post, the Call Of Duty anti-cheat team said that “we understand that for every advancement we make in anti-cheat, cheaters are working to circumvent those updates,” and asked players to report hackers to help “make new updates in the fight against unfair play.”

In other gaming news, patch notes for Warzone Season 3 are out now. Raven Software has shared that Season 3 brings more areas to explore – including new high value loot zones – as well as extra weapons and new sabotage contracts.