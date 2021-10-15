‘Call of Duty’ anti-cheat system has leaked

Call of Duty’s new anti-cheat system, Ricochet, has already been leaked, allowing cheaters to begin reverse-engineering it.

The new anti-cheat system, due to appear in Call of Duty: Warzone as well as Call of Duty: Vanguard has seemingly been compromised just one day after it was announced.

Anti-cheat specialists @AntiCheatPD revealed that the kernel driver for the Ricochet system was leaked yesterday, appearing on forums. Cheaters already seem to be working to reverse engineer it.

Unfortunately, the kernel driver for @CallofDuty new Anti-cheat called RICOCHET got leaked today, and P2C devs are already reversing it, this is already very bad. pic.twitter.com/Vb8f3eXx5b — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) October 14, 2021

Modern Warzone has since confirmed that the kernel drivers circulating online are genuine, and according to the files, are just a few weeks old. The Ricochet system was only revealed a couple of days ago, and this could give Call of Duty cheaters a head start on working around these new anti-cheat measures.

“Numerous sources with deep level background in the cheating scene have also been sent the same evidence and can confirm it is real,” said Modern Warzone. “The rate at which this leak has spread along with the number of sources reaching out and confirming this, points likely to the files being of great use to those within the cheating community.”

What this means for the security of Warzone and Vanguard remains to be seen. But hackers will still have a way to go before they can effectively get around the Ricochet system.

The new Call of Duty anti-cheat system was announced on Wednesday with Activision revealing some details about how it will work.

“An internally developed PC kernel-level driver will launch with Ricochet Anti-Cheat,” they explained via Twitter. “The driver will first arrive alongside the upcoming Pacific update in Warzone and subsequently launch for Vanguard at a later date.”

The anti-cheat kernel driver will run in the background on PCs, monitoring player actions in Call of Duty to ensure there is no cheating.

“Your privacy is a top priority,” they added. “In its initial rollout on Warzone, the kernel-level driver will ONLY operate when you play the game on PC. Plus, the kernel-level driver ONLY monitors and reports activity related to Call of Duty. We are dedicated and determined to evolve the Ricochet Anti-Cheat System over time, fighting for the community against those that aim to spoil their gaming experience.”

Confirming the use of new “server side” tools to combat cheating, the kernel drivers are just one aspect of the Ricochet system. Whether it proves useful in bypassing the system on the whole remains to be seen.

