‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ patched for ‘Vanguard’ takeover

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is being patched to set things up for Call Of Duty: Vanguard to take over the multiplayer reins.

The latest Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch will introduce upgrades to the Prestige system. It also adds new challenges for the .410 Ironhide and the Grab assault rifle, amongst other things.

Significantly, all Military Ranks and Prestige Levels will now be synchronised with Call Of Duty: Vanguard. That means player ranks in Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare will be synced up with their Vanguard rank. Progress from all games will be combined.

The patch also adds the Lifetime Prestige display to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. By doing so, players can display how many times they have Prestige in both games as well as Vanguard.

Besides Prestige updates, the new patch also adds unlock challenges. These relate to the .410 Ironhide shotgun and the Grav assault rifle in both multiplayer and zombies. Completing the challenges will unlock the weapons. There’s also a balance tweak to the Marshal’s damage, reducing its range and increasing its damage drop-off.

Some of the changes take place today (December 6) while others will go live when the new season on Call Of Duty: Vanguard begins on December 8.

Recently, a teaser trailer for Warzone Pacific season one highlighted the new map, Caldera. It will be available from December 9.

In other gaming news, a Battlefield 2042 satisfaction survey sent out by EA aims to figure out what needs improving for the game.