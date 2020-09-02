‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ PS4 beta launch date leaked

The launch date for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta on the PlayStation 4 has seemingly been leaked, and is set to arrive in early October.

A post has surfaced on the Black Ops Cold War subreddit channel, revealing new details about the beta launch for the game, which was discovered through in-game storefronts in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty: WW2.

Per the post, all PS4 gamers who pre-order any digital version of Black Ops Cold War will receive access to the game’s beta beginning October 8. The post also confirmed that the PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War “plays on PS5 via backwards compatibility when it launches”.

The listing also notes that pre-ordering any digital edition of the game will grant players access to a Frank Woods operator and assault rifle Weapon Blueprint “for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone”.

Check out the post below.

The official reveal trailer for Blacks Ops Cold War, which dropped last week, also confirmed that the beta will arrive on the PS4 “at least 5 days earlier than any other format” due to Activision’s exclusive agreement with Sony. Should the leaked beta launch date be legitimate, Xbox and PC players can expect to receive the beta from October 13 onwards.

The beta launch date listings have since been removed from the Modern Warfare and WW2 storefronts, but has been corroborated by popular Call Of Duty leaker, COD Tracker.

Developers Treyarch and Raven Software have not confirmed the release date for Black Ops Cold War’s beta. The complete game, however, is set to arrive on November 13 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Next-gen versions of the game will be made available when the consoles launch.