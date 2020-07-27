‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ seemingly confirmed by Doritos leak

The heavily rumored next Call Of Duty game has seemingly been confirmed by a Doritos advertising campaign leak.

This year’s COD game, which according to the leak is titled Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, was revealed by Call Of Duty news account charlieINTEL. The tweet features a picture of Doritos a packaging that includes the game’s title and a double XP promotion for the game.

BREAKING: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War logo leaked via Doritos promotional material (via @ModernWarzone) pic.twitter.com/B63bX4P3Bj — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 26, 2020

In an additional image acquired by by TheGamingRevolution, the promotion is set to run in the United States from October 5 to January 31, 2020, indicating a possible October release for the game.

As noted by IGN, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare had a similar double XP promotion campaign that kicked off on October 1, 2019, while the game was released on October 25, 2019.

These are the two Doritos Double XP promotional images that I was DM'd earlier from an anonymous source for Call of Duty 2020 Black Ops Cold War. I was too worried about copyright issues to post them earlier but since CharlieIntel shared them I (assume?) they're safe. pic.twitter.com/yvvjH7CvKU — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 26, 2020

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has yet to be confirmed or announced by Activision or Infinity Ward.

The latest leak comes days after Season 5 teaser footage revealed the addition of loot-filled trains that circle around the Warzone map. Season 5 will allegedly move the battle royale’s theme away from that of Modern Warfare, and closer to the Cold War theme, according to a VGC report.

A second Season 5 teaser was released last week, which features security footage from inside the stadium – which has been unavailable to players since the game launched. The camera pans, showing off a bar counter and a giant logo before a loud bang causes the footage to shake and eventually cut to black.

The rumours of Black Ops Cold War first began surfacing in May when Cold War bunkers in Warzone were unlocked for the first time since the game’s release. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to be revealed through the launch of Warzone Season 5 on August 5, according to VGC.