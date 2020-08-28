Raven Software and Treyarch’s upcoming Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will feature multiple endings that are shaped by players’ in-game choices.

Raven Software’s Dan Vondrak revealed the during a panel at GamesCom 2020, where he stated that the game will focus on giving fans more freedom to choose how they want to play.

“One of the driving forces from early in development, was to say ‘Let’s take this Black Ops thrill ride, and infuse it with some player choices and player freedom. Anything we can do to give players more ownership over their experience,” Vondrak explained.

“We wanted to take some of our missions and infuse optional objectives, multiple paths and some player choice moments inside some of those missions. It was fun to find that balance between the hard-driving Call Of Duty action and these more non-linear experiences in some of these missions.”

Vondrak later added that “with choice, comes the player wanting to feel that impact so some of the choices earlier in the game, and some towards the end will actually shape the ending of the narrative of the campaign”.

After speaking about the game’s branching structure, Vondrak showcased an early cinematic of the game, which sets the tone for the rest of the campaign. The video opens with information having been stolen from the Manhattan Project by a Russian spy named Perseus, which leads to Ronald Reagan permitting an illegal CIA operation to take down the Russian spy.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was first announced on August 26. The game will be set in the early 1980s, a direct sequel to the original Black Ops and takes place during the Cold War. Characters from the franchise due to make a return include Woods, Mason and Hudson, as well as a host of others.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrive on November 13 for PS4, Xbox One and PC with next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X versions being made available when the consoles launch.