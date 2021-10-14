‘Call Of Duty’ is getting a ‘Valorant’-style anti-cheat system

Activision has announced that an upcoming anti-cheat system update – which will first be rolled out for Warzone and later for Call Of Duty: Vanguard – will operate on a “PC kernel-level driver”.

Ricochet anti-cheat will offer a “multi-faceted approach to combat cheating” and will take several approaches to tackling hackers within Call Of Duty.

The biggest of which is “an internally developed PC kernel-level driver” which will first launch with Warzone‘s Pacific update and in Vanguard at “a later date”. A kernel-level driver operates at the deepest part of a computer’s software and can monitor near-any application within the PC, meaning that it can catch potential cheats before they have a chance to interact with Warzone files at any level.

Kernel-level anti-cheat software is a controversial topic, as some feel that the level of access jeopardises the privacy of users. In a FAQ, Activision has clarified that “the software turns on when you start Call Of Duty: Warzone and shuts down when you close the game” and that it “only monitors and reports activity related to Call Of Duty“.

This is RICOCHET Anti-Cheat – a new anti-cheat system arriving on Day 1 of #Warzone’s Pacific Update later this year. Stay tuned for more updates from #TeamRICOCHET in the following weeks. Learn more about our full anti-cheat plan: https://t.co/FvKpaS46DW pic.twitter.com/BHErfDSZ29 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 13, 2021

The sweeping anti-cheat update will also include “new server side tools” as well as “enhanced investigation processes”.

Activision also explained that the company is utilising “the evolving use of machine learning” to help “identify suspicious behaviour trends”.

Cheating in Call Of Duty has been a hot topic in the community, as players have alleged that cheating within the game – and wider FPS genre – has been increasing to unprecedented levels.

While Activision admits cheating is “a sophisticated and evolving problem”, the studio hopes the latest anti-cheat update will help tackle the issue alongside legitimate players continuing to report those who seem suspicious.

