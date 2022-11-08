‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ developer is creating a new ‘Monster Hunter’ game

Capcom has announced that a new Monster Hunter mobile game is in development at TiMi Studio Group.

In a statement released today (November 8), Capcom confirmed that a Monster Hunter mobile game is currently in development at TiMi and will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series,” while offering a “new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones.”

“This first-time partnership between TiMi and Capcom will combine the experience and strengths of both sides, allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters – experienced or new – the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere,” continued Capcom.

TiMi is best known as the developer behind multiplayer strategy game Pokémon Unite, as well as online shooter Call of Duty Mobile. In June 2021, the company opened a new studio in Seattle to work on an original competitive first-person shooter game.

As for Capcom, the company’s last Monster Hunter release was Sunbreak, which was downloadable content (DLC) for 2021’s Monster Hunter Rise. In our four-star review, we praised it as a “handsomely generous expansion to an already excellent base game,” and said that “hunters will have a blast facing new challenges, getting hooked in the loop for better gear, and taking advantage of the new mechanics.”

The first major update for Sunbreak followed shortly after launch, which marked the return of Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate‘s rare Lucent Nargacuga for players to hunt, along with a Seething Bazelgeuse and several new armour sets.

Earlier in the year, Capcom announced that it had plans to release “multiple major new titles” by March 31, 2023.

In other gaming news, Nintendo has confirmed that an Indie World Showcase will take place this week, and will include “roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch.”