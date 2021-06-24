‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’ developer TiMi opens new studio to make AAA games

Call Of Duty: Mobile and Honor Of Kings developer TiMi has launched a new studio that will work on AAA games.

TiMi, which is also working on the upcoming Pokémon UNITE, has opened the brand-new TiMi Seattle studio that will specifically focus on multi-platform big-budget video games. The studio will be led by veteran game designer Scott Warner, known for his work on titles such as Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale, who noted on Twitter that the team has already grown to 25 people.

Today we're announcing a Seattle branch of the TiMi Studio Group. We've been hard at work hiring a team of over 25 super talented developers to help make a brand new competitive/cooperative FPS live game. #TiMi #AAA #videogamejobs https://t.co/AoEyFiVJ5G — Scott Warner (@scottfeed) June 23, 2021

Advertisement

In an interview with VentureBeat, Warner also revealed that his team is currently working on an original competitive first-person shooter game, although details are currently still scarce. “We’re working on [it] with a lot of people assembled, who have made those games for quite some time,” he said. “We are concentrating on PC and console for now. But ultimately, we want our game to be played on as many platforms as it can be.”

Warner also told the publication that he joined TiMi because the developer would allow him to work on a brand-new IP while not going completely independent. He also said that his fellow team members share the same viewpoint as him.

“It was attractive to me in the same way that it has been for a lot of our team members and that a lot of people in triple-A are now in these mega-franchises that really can’t do original titles,” Warner explained. “They’re kind of risk-averse. And so the teams kind of have two choices either go independent on a smaller scale or they continue to work on sequel after sequel.”

“TiMi came to us with the capacity to be able to take risks with a blockbuster budget and a new intellectual property. It was obviously very attractive to me because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he added.

Earlier this year, TiMi formed a “strategic partnership” with tech giant Microsoft in order to “jointly create excellent game content and bring a brand-new game sensory experience to the majority of players”. The company also noted that the content being worked on by TiMi with Xbox Game Studios will officially be revealed this year.