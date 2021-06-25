‘Call of Duty Mobile’ Season 5 ‘In Deep Water’ is naval-themed

Call of Duty Mobile is heading into a new season – this time, Activision has revealed it’s naval-themed.

Season 5 – In Deep Water – launches on June 29 at 1am and introduces a new themed event as well as new operators, weapons, maps and modes.

Additionally, Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 adds a new perk and Battle Royale class. There are also another 50 tiers of rewards available in the new Battle Pass to top it off.

The Season 5 free Battle Pass unlocks include:

K9 Unit Operator Skill (Tier 14)

CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle (Tier 20)

The Season 5 premium Battle Pass unlocks include:

New Operators Merrick and Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts

BK57 Counter Stealth Unit blueprint

QXR: Close Catch blueprint

DR-H: Rebreather blueprint

PP19 Bizon: Devilfish blueprint.

The Seas of Steel event pits Ghosts and Federation fighters against each other as they vie for control of several map nodes.

New maps to be added in Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 include Suldal Harbor, Docks and Aniyah Incursion from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Additional new multiplayer modes include:

Ground Mission – A large-scale 10v10 version of Domination which includes 5 capture points.

Cranked: Confirmed – a combination of classic Cranked and Kill Confirmed modes.

The new perk is called Gung-Ho and allows players to hip-fire, throw grenades, and reload while sprinting.

The new Battle Royale class is Rewind – allowing players to able to jump back in time several seconds for a tactical advantage, while also being more resilient to flashbangs and concussion grenades.

Alongside Call of Duty Mobile Season 5, a new season of Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently launched on June 17.

