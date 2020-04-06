Activision has announced that Season 3 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare will begin this Wednesday, April 8.

The publisher revealed the news via the official Call Of Duty Twitter account, alongside a brand-new poster. Check it out below:

The poster depicts Alex from Modern Warfare’s campaign mode, who now sports a prosthetic leg, and Ghost, who joined the game’s roster in Season 2 as a special Battle Pass unlock. Refreshed Battle Passes will be made available with the launch of the new season, alongside new rewards for players to earn.

The poster also features the logo for Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale mode within Modern Warfare. Warzone – which is also free and available for players who don’t own the main game – was launched during Season 2 of Modern Warfare.

Season 2 kicked off on February 21 and saw the reintroduction of several classic maps, including Rust from 2009’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In other Call Of Duty news, Activision recently released the remastered version of the 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s single-player campaign on PlayStation 4. It will also be released on PC and Xbox One on April 30.

While the remaster features “improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation [and] remastered audio”, the game’s storyline has not changed, according to Activision.

Also included in all remastered campaign purchases is the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle, which can be used in both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. The bundle comprises two weapon blueprints, a voice quip, two Battle Pass tier skips, a skin and more.