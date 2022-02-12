‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ and new ‘Warzone’ confirmed for 2022

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that a sequel to Modern Warfare will be this year’s Call Of Duty. A new Warzone is also coming.

The news was leaked earlier in the week via well-known leaker, Tom Henderson, on Twitter. Since then, Activision has confirmed it in a blog post. The news explains that there will be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019 later this year. It adds that the new game and a new Warzone experience “are designed together from the ground-up”. It also adds that there will be a new sandbox mode and a “massive evolution of Battle Royale” via an “all-new playspace”.

According to Henderson, Warzone 2 will come with Modern Warfare 2 but it’s not confirmed whether that’s day one or not.

"Warzone 2 will come with Modern Warfare 2" But it's unclear if that means day 1 as it wasn't specified. pic.twitter.com/ddjebnbPt1 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 10, 2022

Also, a “new engine” will power both games with development led by Infinity Ward. The developer has previously worked on Call Of Duty games stemming back to Call Of Duty 2. It has extensive history with the franchise besides developing Modern Warfare 2019.

Last week, it was confirmed that Infinity Ward was working on Call Of Duty 2022 but this latest announcement adds some context.

Content creators such as ProReborn and Jackfrags took a call with co-studio head of Infinity Ward, Patrick Kelly to learn more.

Kelly stated that he hopes in the new Warzone that “no two matches play the same” and to “let players define what winning looks like”.

Recently, it has been confirmed that the next three Call Of Duty games will still be coming to PlayStation. That’s despite Microsoft acquiring the firm for £50billion.

