‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ makes multiplayer free for a week

Activision Blizzard has announced that the multiplayer portion of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be free for seven days, though not all game modes will be available.

In a blog post, Activision Blizzard confirmed that the free period will run from 6PM BST today (April 19), and will end on April 26 at 6PM BST.

While the free period will let fans who don’t own Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 play its multiplayer segment for free, not all of the game’s multiplayer modes or maps will be available to newcomers.

Only six of the game’s six versus six (6v6) maps will be available to players who don’t own the game, while the more competitive Search And Destroy mode will not be playable.

Below is a full list of modes and maps that will be available during the trial:

6v6 maps: Farm 18, Shoot House, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo’s Lighthouse

Farm 18, Shoot House, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo’s Lighthouse 6v6 modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing Gunfight maps: Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, Shipment

Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, Shipment Battle maps: Santa Seña

Santa Seña Battle map modes: Ground War, Invasion

Activision Blizzard added that the free period has been launched in celebration of Season 3, which arrived in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 last week (April 12).

Season 3 has marked the return of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s Gunfight mode, which pits two teams of two against each other with random loadouts and “small cage-match-style” maps.

“Each round, two duos spawn on either side of a map with the same random Loadout. A duo wins a round when they reduce the opposing duo’s health to zero or, if this is not done before the round timer expires, the first duo who captures an Overtime flag at the center of the map wins,” explained Activision Blizzard.

Earlier in the month, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy told NME about a Call Of Duty: Warzone game mode he’s hoping to see return in Warzone 2.0.

This week, Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft developers alleged that Activision Blizzard is losing “amazing talent” due to its mandatory in-officer work policy.