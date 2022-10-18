‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2″ reveals major update to third-person mode

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has revealed a major update to its third-person mode ahead of the game’s release.

The third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month’s beta, and though the feature mostly worked well, some found the constant switching to first-person perspective for aiming to be jarring.

Following player feedback, the third-person mode has now become one of many features to be adjusted by game developer Infinity Ward.

In a post shared on Call Of Duty‘s official Instagram account, the game revealed some top tips for playing Modern Warfare 2, while also announcing that a post-beta update will ensure that only scopes over 4x zoom will activate the first-person perspective.

In the beta, aiming down the sights would automatically switch the view to first-person mode. The only way to avoid the change was to shoot from the hip.

Now, players will be able to aim in the traditional third-person style, with first-person perspective only being activated when aiming with a scope magnification of 4x or more.

In addition to scoping update, the game has also introduced a new feature which will allow players to peek around corners.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Those with digital preorders of the game will receive early access to Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign game mode, starting on October 20.

Additionally, Activision has announced a whole set of campaign rewards that players can earn during the early-access period.

The first official trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released earlier this month. You can watch it here.

Elsewhere, Activision previously revealed a series of new features for Warzone 2.0, the free-to-play battle royale game mode set for release on November 16. These included a full map reveal, a revamped Gulag experience, new circle mechanics and more.