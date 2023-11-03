‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ fans react to “three to four hour” campaign

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign is reportedly three to four hours long, and the length of that campaign versus previous campaigns is being debated by the fans.

Early access for the game’s single-player is active now for those who have pre-ordered Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As such, spoilers are running rampant on social media, as well as conversation on the campaign’s apparent length.

“It took me 4 hours and I was attempting to stealth all the open combat missions and looking for extra equipment,” said one player on Reddit. “I could probably have spent an hour less if I went straight for the objectives.”

Advertisement

Another asserted that their roommate completed the campaign in four hours, and then they tried a speed-run on “hardened difficulty” which took them “just over 2 hours”.

“I think micro-campaigns sound great as long as I can play them through [Game Pass] or for a low enough buy in,” countered a Call Of Duty fan. “But please don’t make me download 200GB worth of multiplayer assets to play a 4 hour campaign…”

The size of the game is said to be about 200GB. Activision explained that “ongoing optimisation efforts” will ensure that the game isn’t as large as that and “smaller than the combined previous Call Of Duty experiences”.

Furthermore, Sledgehammer Games shared that this campaign will still surprise those who are returning from the original trilogy.

Advertisement

“We’re very freed in that we’re not using or leveraging any of the storylines that happened previously, so we sort of get this blank canvas,” exemplified creative director Dave Swenson in an interview with NME.

In other gaming news, Sega Sammy attributed the success of the last year to the sales of Sonic Frontiers and the performance of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 while recognising underperformance in Europe.