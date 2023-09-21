‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ may feature multiple “No Russian”-style missions

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may include multiple missions that mimic the structure of “No Russian”, which was one of the most controversial moments in the series.

“No Russian” featured in the original Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and involved the player actively participating in an act of terrorism. At the time, Activision employees were split over the content of the mission which saw civilian characters killed in a mass shooting started by Vladimir Makarov and his ultranationalist allies.

Something similar to “No Russian” showed up in the reveal trailer for the new Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, thereby tying into the post-credits scene of the previous game too.

Now, Eurogamer has reported that the Entertainment Software Ratings Board has registered the game, giving it a “Mature 17+” rating. It also applied warnings for violent and gory events in Modern Warfare 3, as well as possible signs that “No Russian”‘s influence has spread beyond a singular mission.

“A handful of sequences depict more intense acts of violence: terrorists taking over an airplane; terrorists (dressed as police officers and paramedics) shooting/killing fleeing civilians inside a stadium concourse; airline passengers getting shot on a plane; prisoners shot inside a cell,” read the summary.

The airplane scene potentially pertains to the post-credits scene of Modern Warfare 2 and that it is actually a cutscene lifted from Modern Warfare 3. In the original “No Russian”, the events occur at an airport, but the rating mentioned a “stadium concourse”.

This could be interpreted to be two different instances where Makarov is able to carry out two attacks – one on the airplane and airport and one in the stadium. Whether the player participates in one or both of them is not clear from the description, however.

