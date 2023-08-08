‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ release date confirmed in new trailer

Revealed in a new teaser trailer, the next Call Of Duty is titled Modern Warfare 3 and it’ll be released later this year.

The Modern Warfare 3 trailer, which arrived yesterday (August 7,) does not give a lot away about the game. Red waveforms of audio then split into black needles forming different images, like a dagger through a cat’s skull, Captain Price and Commander Philip Graves. Check it out below:

What is concrete information is Modern Warfare 3‘s launch date – November 10, 2023. Platforms have not been disclosed but we would expect the game to come to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

“Never bury your enemies alive,” intoned Captain Price as Graves’ appeared in the trailer. The antagonist of Modern Warfare 2 was presumed to have been killed in an explosion at the end of the campaign.

However, Graves is now a playable Operator in Call Of Duty: Warzone and was shown to be working with Modern Warfare 2019’s Alex and Farah to remove Russian forces from Al Mazrah.

Players will learn a lot more in the next few weeks. For example, a limited-time event in Warzone is confirmed to be tying into the storyline of Modern Warfare 3, with fans speculating that Graves’ Shadow Company will be vital to securing missile silos in the map.

Modern Warfare 3 was rumoured for a long time ahead of the official announcement from Activision. Late last year, a report arose that alleged the next “premium” entry in the shooter series would be an expansion to Modern Warfare 2 with “lots of content” comprising “new single- and multiplayer” modes.

Then, photos of Monster Energy boxes showed the new logo for Modern Warfare 3 as well as new looks for Captain Price and Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley. Anticipation started to rise but Activision approached the slew of leaks with a sense of humour.

