Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have “the largest Zombies offering to date”, Activision has confirmed.

As well as the announcement about the Shadow Siege limited time event in Call Of Duty: Warzone, Activision said that this is all part of its plan to reboot “back-to-back Modern Warfare games” in a post to its official blog.

“Each title release represents an epic experience that stands on its own in terms of unique gameplay and innovation. Modern Warfare 3, however, pays off what the previous titles have set up,” it explained.

Not only is there the return of ruthless tactician Makarov and the controversial “No Russian” mission, the publisher also added that the fan-favourite zombies mode is being brought back.

“Did someone say Zombies? More information coming soon on the new Modern Warfare Zombies: The largest Zombies offering to date,” it said. Activision assured that the community will learn more in the weeks before the game’s launch on November 10.

In the summer of 2022, Infinity Ward said that “there will be no Zombies” in Modern Warfare 2. Yet, at the start of this year, Treyarch appeared to be recruiting heavily for a zombies outing, seeking a lead game designer, a senior game designer and level designers.

“Treyarch is looking for a lead game designer to help build, and then guide a design group to craft zombies game experiences for our ongoing and future projects,” read the description of the responsibilities for this particular position.

While it is Sledgehammer Games that is behind Modern Warfare 3, it is possible that the zombies mode was redirected to Treyarch to make it as polished as can be. All in all, it seems that the team is sticking to its word when it comes to delivering an elevated apocalyptic experience due to this hiring spree.

