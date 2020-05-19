‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’ add new game modes

Video game publisher Activision has announced a slew of new changes coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and its free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game, Call Of Duty: Warzone.

In a new blog post, Activision revealed that this week’s update will see the arrival of a Ghost Pack Contingency bundle to Modern Warfare’s store. This will include two new weapon blueprints, incuding a Legendary assault rifle, and a classic skin that gives Ghost “a look that veterans will remember”. The pack will include 10 “ghostly items” for players to customise their identities. The skin and customisation can also be used in Warzone.

Also available in Modern Warfare is a new multiplayer map, Hardhat. Previously seen in Modern Warfare 3, Hardhat is set in a construction yard built for fast-paced, close-quarter combat. A smaller map, Aisle 9, will also make its debut in both Gunfight and normal multiplayer modes.

Warzone will also getting a handful of changes as Blood Money Quads returns to Verdansk. Instead of the usual trio mode, players can now add a fourth member to their teams to collect cash, complete contracts and eliminate opposing teams.

Gulag has received an update to playable weapons: Players will now have access to SMGs and assault rifles in Gulag, as opposed to the previous pistol and shotgun limitations. A new item, the Armor Box, is also being introduced for all modes throughout Warzone. Similar to Munition boxes, Armor boxes can be used by the entire team to replenish their armor before or after an engagement.

Rounding out the changes is a brand-new limited-time mode, Classic Battle Royale. This new play style goes back to battle royale basics, and gets rid of Buy Stations, Contracts and Gulag. As Activision says, “If you’re out, you’re out.”

Both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Activision also previously announced remasters of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. The game, which will come as a single package for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively on Epic Games Store), is scheduled to launch on September 4.