New updates released for ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Mobile’

Developer Infinity Ward has announced a slew of new updates for the current iteration of the Call Of Duty franchise: Modern Warfare and Mobile. The updates were announced via the game’s official blog.

Infinity Ward has revealed that Modern Warfare will get a playlist update that adds two new game modes on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, starting off with a new Operator from Farah’s army who joins the fight for the Allegiance.

Demolition mode is now live on Modern Warfare. Seen in a variety of Call of Duty games, including Black Ops and Modern Warfare 2, Demolition tasks players’ teams with either planting or defusing a bomb.

3v3 Gunfight Knives Only is now playable on all platforms. This game mode does away with the bullets and explosives for a more basic but violent approach to combat. Players can only use knives in this mode, and will have to utilise their throws, melee and finishing moves to win six rounds.

Modern Warfare will also get a new weapon update, the Twin Suns bundle, featuring two new gun blueprints: The LMG and a handgun, both of which favour silent and deadly approaches to warfare.

Call Of Duty: Mobile, on the other hand, will receive a new 1v1 map. The new map, named Saloon, which is themed after the wild west, will feature one-on-one duels. Saloon is part of the game’s latest Once Upon A Time in Rust update.

Mobile’s The Gold Rush event, which started on May 7, is still live. Players can strike gold bars by playing the Kill Confirmed or Battle Royale modes during the event, which can be traded in to earn new functional weapons they can use in Multiplayer.

No new updates were announced for Warzone. Instead, a series of livestreams for the upcoming Wrecked Royal charity tournament, the Call Of Duty League and an ESPN Esports event were announced.