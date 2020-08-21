‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’ update nerfs the Bruen MK9

Infinity Ward has released a new patch for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone that majorly nerfs a popular weapon, alongside a slew of bug fixes.

Infinity Ward detailed the latest changes to both games via its Call Of Duty blog. The August 20 update, which is now live on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, greatly reduces the upper torso damage dealt by the Bruen MK9. The popular gun’s recoil for both the base weapon and 60 Round Mag has also been increased.

The latest update also confirms the removal of the underbarrel shotgun exploit that was being used to dominate Call Of Duty: Warzone using the FR. 5.56, better known as the FAMAS Shotgun.

A re-tuning of the 725 Sawed-Off Barrel has also been implemented. The update sees a small increase in ADS time, a decrease in movement speed and close lethal damage range, as well as a few exploit bug fixes.

Season 5 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is currently ongoing. Both games are currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

In other Call Of Duty news, this year’s premium game, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been officially confirmed. Developers Treyarch and Raven Software are set to reveal the game through the Verdansk map in Call Of Duty: Warzone next week (August 26).

A release date is expected to be announced during the reveal. Black Ops Cold War was first leaked in July through a Doritos ad campaign that seemingly hints at an October release.