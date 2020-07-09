‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ artist reveals art for axed Zombies mode

An artist who worked on last year’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare has revealed a new batch of concept art from the game’s scrapped Zombies mode.

Taking to Instagram, Infinity Ward artist Aaron Beck showed off some unused art that he made for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, created early in the game’s production. Beck’s vision for the Modern Warfare Zombies mode would have featured quadruped robots leading zombies around with leashes.

Check out the concept art below.

The art also includes a Russian soldier who is utilizing these robots and their zombie prisoners in some way. How this would have translated into actual gameplay is currently unclear, as the Modern Warfare Zombies mode didn’t make it beyond the concept art phase.

Infinity Ward announced that the game would not include a Zombies mode before its launch last year. “We’re trying to create an authentic, realistic feeling world,” said Infinity Ward at the time. “We don’t have the flexibility to do something like put zombies in the game. That would compromise the feeling of playing in a world that feels realistic and authentic and relative to today’s conflicts and things we face.”

In other Call Of Duty news, the franchise’s free-to-play online battle royale, Warzone, recently received a new 200-player match count. It’s currently unknown how long players will be able to drop into the expanded game mode, but a PlayStation Blog post previously noted that it is a limited-time mode.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available on PC, Xbox One and PS4. Warzone will also be ported over to the PS5 and Xbox Seres X in the future.