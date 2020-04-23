‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ sequel teased by narrative director

While a sequel for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare has not been officially announced, the game has been teased by several people, with the latest nudge coming from the game’s narrative director, Taylor Kurosaki.

Late last week, Kurosaki alluded to the highly-anticipated sequel in a tweet to a fan. Responding to a remark that the developers should bring fan-favourite character Alex for the game’s sequel – as opposed to the Warzone multiplayer – Kurosaki replied “Who says we won’t?”.

Check out the exchange below.

Who says we won’t? — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) April 18, 2020

Advertisement

Kurosaki previously hinted at Modern Warfare’s sequel, by saying that there was more ground to cover, and that the content from the multiplayer mode would not steal anything away from potential sequels.

Alex was last seen in the campaign of 2019’s Modern Warfare, as he was preparing to sacrifice himself to destroy a facility. As many players now know, Alex didn’t die, but lost a leg in his efforts, and returned in Warzone.

In other Call Of Duty news, several updates and patch notes have been released for Modern Warfare and Warzone. Leading the changes for Warzone is the new ‘Scopes And Scatter Guns Trio’ mode, which challenges players by limiting them to use shotguns and sniper rifles.

On the other hand, Modern Warfare introduced the Drop Zone – which takes the place of Deathmatch Domination – a team objective mode where players battle to hold objectives to win and earn points by being inside the drop zone.

Advertisement

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare was released on October 25 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, Warzone launched on March 10 and is a free-to-play battle royale game.