News Gaming News

Professional ‘Call Of Duty’ player Fero dies at 21

Florida Mutineers, 100 Thieves, Team Envy and more pay tribute

By Puah Ziwei
Maurice Fero Henriquez
Maurice "Fero" Henriquez. Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Professional Call Of Duty player Maurice “Fero” Henriquez has died. He was 21.

The Florida Mutineers player’s death was announced by his family through his official Twitter account. The statement confirmed that Henriquez did not take his own life, nor did he suffer from depression, despite initial reports claiming the contrary.

“We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time,” his family added.

Advertisement

Prior to the statement, a supposed family member of Henriquez’s claimed that the Call Of Duty professional had been battling depression and died as a result of suicide.

The statement was later rebuked by Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, a close friend of Henriquez’s. He said that while the original claim was indeed from a family member, it was false.

The Florida Mutineers subsequently paid tribute to Henriquez on its official Twitter account and revealed the player’s cause of death as “multiple heart attacks”.

“The Mutineers family sadly confirms today the sudden passing of Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez from multiple heart attacks,” the organisation said. “This is an unfathomable loss for his family, friends and our Florida Mutineers team. He will be greatly missed everyday.”

Advertisement

Read the full statement below.

Fero had participated in the inaugural Call Of Duty League (CDL), which launched earlier this year, as part of the Florida Mutineers. He won three home series events in CDL and ended the season in the top eight of the overall CDL Championship.

In previous years, Fero had also been part of popular esports organisations such as 100 Thieves, Team Envy, Reckless, Team Kaliber and more.

Many of his former teams, professional players and fans have since paid tribute to Henriquez on social media. Read of few of their messages below.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • .
Advertisement
Advertisement