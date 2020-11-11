Professional ‘Call Of Duty’ player Fero dies at 21

Professional Call Of Duty player Maurice “Fero” Henriquez has died. He was 21.

The Florida Mutineers player’s death was announced by his family through his official Twitter account. The statement confirmed that Henriquez did not take his own life, nor did he suffer from depression, despite initial reports claiming the contrary.

“We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time,” his family added.

This is Maurice's, aka F3ro, family. We are saddened to announce his passing. We would like to state that he did not take his own life and he was not battling depression. We appreciate everyone's love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time. — jay (@f3rocitys) November 11, 2020

Advertisement

Prior to the statement, a supposed family member of Henriquez’s claimed that the Call Of Duty professional had been battling depression and died as a result of suicide.

The statement was later rebuked by Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, a close friend of Henriquez’s. He said that while the original claim was indeed from a family member, it was false.

His family member just lied about everything, me and sio know everything about the situation. What she just said was extremely disrespectful and just fucking sad. — rasim (@Blazt) November 11, 2020

The Florida Mutineers subsequently paid tribute to Henriquez on its official Twitter account and revealed the player’s cause of death as “multiple heart attacks”.

“The Mutineers family sadly confirms today the sudden passing of Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez from multiple heart attacks,” the organisation said. “This is an unfathomable loss for his family, friends and our Florida Mutineers team. He will be greatly missed everyday.”

Advertisement

Read the full statement below.

Fero had participated in the inaugural Call Of Duty League (CDL), which launched earlier this year, as part of the Florida Mutineers. He won three home series events in CDL and ended the season in the top eight of the overall CDL Championship.

In previous years, Fero had also been part of popular esports organisations such as 100 Thieves, Team Envy, Reckless, Team Kaliber and more.

Many of his former teams, professional players and fans have since paid tribute to Henriquez on social media. Read of few of their messages below.

We're so sad & heartbroken. You are one of the kindest hearts we have ever met. Rest in peace. @f3rocitys #f3f3 pic.twitter.com/fNAZZOwJXd — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) November 11, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Fero. His family and friends are in our thoughts and we extend our deepest sympathies during this difficult time. You will forever be a part of our family. Rest In Peace, Fero. pic.twitter.com/JzuS5iCkdS — Envy (@Envy) November 11, 2020

The Call of Duty world is hurting tonight for you, Fero. Let this be a reminder to all of us how fragile life can be so we can continue to cherish the friendships and memories that we’ve created over the last decade together as a community. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) November 11, 2020