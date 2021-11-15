‘Call Of Duty’ pro players criticise ‘Vanguard’ for adding weapon bloom

Several Call Of Duty pro players have criticised the series’ latest entry, Vanguard, for its addition of weapon bloom, where bullets ‘spray’ away from exactly where players aim.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard launched on November 5 and introduced a brand-new campaign, multiplayer, and a big roster of Operators. Since releasing, some players have noticed that weapon bloom has been re-added to the game.

As reported by Dexerto, a number of pro players for Call Of Duty have come forward to share their disdain for the Vanguard‘s weapon bloom, including YouTubers JGOD and XclusiveAce.

Advertisement

“I am all for experimenting with new features, but Bloom does not belong in CoD,” said JGOD on Twitter yesterday (November 14). “Never has and never will. Bad enough there is flinch with insane headshot multipliers.”

I am all for experimenting with new features, but Bloom does not belong in CoD. Never has and never will. #Vanguard Bad enough there is flinch with insane headshot multipliers. — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, XclusiveAce supported JGOD’s criticism adding in a response tweet: “I’m personally filled with a huge sense of pride and accomplishment when my bullets don’t go where I’m aiming. Having too much control and personal accountability for missed shots is stressful.”

One fan replied to XclusiveAce, saying that the weapon bloom balances the range meta for when the new map comes out. The YouTuber replied, explaining that there are “far better methods for keeping a gun in check at range.”

“Invisible random bullet deviation is the worst way to do this,” XclusiveAce said. “Increase idle sway, increase recoil, add more damage dropoffs, slow down the bullet velocity but don’t randomly punish me for doing everything right.”

Developer Sledgehammer Games has yet to address the weapon bloom criticism.

Advertisement

In other news, a new retail sales report from GSD indicate that Call Of Duty: Vanguard‘s launch sales are down 40 per cent in the UK compared to the opening week of its predecessor, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.